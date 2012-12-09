FRANKFURT Dec 9 Frankfurt Airport has stopped all incoming flights on Sunday due to snow and freezing temperatures, a spokeswoman for Germany's biggest airport said.

She said inbound flights were suspended tentatively for one hour from 1300 GMT.

Several aircraft could not take off because of poor weather, and there were not enough parking positions for incoming flights. (Reporting By Joern Poltz; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach; editing by Jane Baird)