July 21 Some workers at New York's John F.
Kennedy and LaGuardia airports plan to strike on Wednesday
night, their union said in a news release on Tuesday,
potentially affecting travelers and airline operations.
Security officers employed by Aviation Safeguards have voted
to strike at 10 p.m. Wednesday because they say their employer
has threatened to fire them for organizing for higher wages and
benefits, according to the property service workers union 32BJ
SEIU.
Neither Aviation Safeguards nor Delta Air Lines Inc,
which contracts Aviation Safeguards according to the union,
could immediately be reached for comment.
