(Adds company and union comments, background)
July 22 Command Security Corp employees
who work at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and
LaGuardia Airport have called off plans to strike on Wednesday,
the 32BJ SEIU service workers union said.
In a statement, the security services provider said it
reached an agreement with the employees that maintained "their
right to choose representation or not," and "guaranteed a
peaceful environment in which to make this decision."
A strike could have had an impact on Delta Air Lines Inc
, which contracts the workers, although the airline said
on Tuesday that it was taking measures to ensure its customers
would not be affected.
Rival airline United Continental Holdings Inc also
said it had contingency plans in place and did not expect an
impact on operations.
According to the union, Command Security Corp threatened to
fire workers who were organizing for higher wages and benefits
via union representation. The company has denied the allegations
and said it is not anti-union.
The 32BJ SEIU union, which does not yet represent the
airport workers in the eyes of regulators, said the settlement
ensured that Command Security Corp "will recognize 32BJ as the
employees' union of choice and agree to bargain a contract, if a
majority of employees sign cards authorizing 33BJ to be their
union representative through a card check procedure."
At a rally on Wednesday, the union turned its sights to the
Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which runs all the
airports in the metropolitan New York area.
"We're going to go to Port Authority and demand that they
finally take a vote to raise the wages of airport workers," an
official at the union said.
The interstate agency maintains that it has taken
significant steps in recent years to encourage wage and benefit
increases for contractors at the airports.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by G Crosse)