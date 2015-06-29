UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BANGKOK, June 29 Airports of Thailand Pcl , the country's largest airport operator, said on Monday its passenger numbers rose 19.6 percent in the first eight months of its fiscal year started from October 2014.
Domestic passenger numbers rose 20 percent while international travellers increased 16.5 percent, with China, Japan and South Korea being the top three foreign arrivals, it said in a statement.
The company runs six main airports in Thailand and is working on an expansion plan to meet rising travel demand. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.