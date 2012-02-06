SAO PAULO Feb 6 Three groups won
contracts to revamp key Brazilian airports with bids worth 24.5
billion reais ($14.2 billion) in a heated auction on Monday to
overhaul infrastructure ahead of the 2014 World Cup and 2016
Olympics.
A consortium of Brazilian companies Invepar and OAS along
with South Africa's ACSA won the concession to overhaul Sao
Paulo's international airport Guarulhos with a bid of 16.2
billion reais.
Brazil's Triunfo Participacoes and France's Egis
Airport Operation won the concession to expand Viracopos airport
in Campinas outside Sao Paulo with a bid of 3.8 billion reais.
Brazil's Engevix and Argentina's Corporacion America won the
concession for a new airport terminal in the capital of Brasilia
with a bid of 4.5 billion reais.
($1 = 1.72 reais)
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Carolina Marcondes; Writing by
Brad Haynes; Editing by Todd Benson, Dave Zimmerman)