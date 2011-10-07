BANGKOK Oct 7 Airports of Thailand Pcl
:
* Expects passenger traffic at Bangkok's main Suvarnabhumi
International airport to rise 5-6 percent to more than 50
million in its fiscal year ending Sept 2012, acting President
Somchai Sawasdeepon told Reuters
* Sees congestion at Suvarnbhumi Airport as demand for
travel increases
* Plans to build a third runway and a new domestic passenger
terminal worth a combined 20 billion baht
* Sees limited impact from U.S. economic uncertainty and
European debt crisis on its passenger traffic as 70 percent of
its passengers are travelling within Asia
($1 = 31.085 Baht)
(Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate)