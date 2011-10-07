BANGKOK Oct 7 Airports of Thailand Pcl :

* Expects passenger traffic at Bangkok's main Suvarnabhumi International airport to rise 5-6 percent to more than 50 million in its fiscal year ending Sept 2012, acting President Somchai Sawasdeepon told Reuters

* Sees congestion at Suvarnbhumi Airport as demand for travel increases

* Plans to build a third runway and a new domestic passenger terminal worth a combined 20 billion baht

* Sees limited impact from U.S. economic uncertainty and European debt crisis on its passenger traffic as 70 percent of its passengers are travelling within Asia

($1 = 31.085 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate)