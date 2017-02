BANGKOK, Sept 28 Airports of Thailand Pcl :

* Passenger numbers at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International airport were up 12 percent at 47 million in its business year ending Sept. 25, the company said in a statement

* Expects average passenger volume of 120,000 per day. Sees passenger volumes of more than that in October to December due to high season for tourism (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)