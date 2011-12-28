BANGKOK Dec 28 Airports of Thailand Pcl :

* Passenger numbers to Thailand through six airports rose 15.46 percent to 66.3 million in its fiscal year ending September 2011, the company said in a statement

* Has got approval for its 62.5 billion baht ($1.99 billion) investment budget to expand Bangkok's main Suvarnabhumi airport

* Once completed, the airport will serve as many as 60 million passengers per year from an average 45 million. In the latest fiscal year, passenger numbers at Suvarnabhumi airport stood at 47.8 million

