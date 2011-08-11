BANGKOK Aug 11 Airports of Thailand Pcl (AOT), the country's main airport operator, reported a net loss for the third quarter on Thursday due to higher than expected costs.

The result missed an average forecast of a 405 million baht profit from six analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Majority state-owned AOT, which runs six airports, said in a statement it made a net loss of 26.77 million baht ($0.89 million) in the April-June quarter versus a 516 million baht loss a year earlier.

Analysts said growth in passenger numbers and aircraft movements plus the end of discounts on landing and parking charges in December 2010 had contributed to the narrowing in the loss.

The company's earnings are expected to be better in the high season for tourism in Thailand from September to March.

Shares in Airports of Thailand, valued at about $2.3 billion, were up 1.7 percent at the midday break, versus the main index's 0.03 percent rise. ($1 = 29.80 Baht) (Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Alan Raybould)