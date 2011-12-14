BANGKOK Dec 14 Airports of Thailand Pcl :

* Bangkok airport expansion costing 62.5 billion baht ($2 billion) to be speeded up as part of plan to develop it as a regional air transport hub, Transport Minister Sukampol Suwannathat told reporters

* The expansion of Suvarnabhumi international airport should now be completed in 2016, a year earlier than scheduled

($1 = 31.18 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate)