By Allison Lampert
| MONTREAL, Sept 9
MONTREAL, Sept 9 Global airport traffic grew at
its fastest rate last year since 2010, rising 6.4 percent to 7.2
billion passengers, according to data published on Friday by an
international trade association representing airports.
But passenger growth this year could be tempered by the
threat of militant attacks, geopolitical unrest and potential
bottlenecks for passengers lining up to clear security checks,
said the report by Montreal-headquartered Airports Council
International, or ACI.
"It is important to maintain cautious optimism as we
navigate through 2016," ACI World Director General Angela
Gittens said in a news release. "There are several impediments
that could curtail the continued rise in demand, which could
potentially encumber growth prospects over the short and medium
terms."
While the highest number of passengers, 2.46 billion, went
through the Asia-Pacific region in 2015, up 8.6 percent from a
year earlier, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson remained the world's
busiest airport, the report said.
Passenger traffic in emerging markets and developing
economies soared 8.1 percent in 2015, compared with a 5.2
percent rise in slower-growing mature markets, said ACI, which
collects data for over 2,300 airports in 160 countries.
Passenger traffic generated by Brazil, Russia, India, China
and South Africa grew 8.2 percent on an annual basis.
Globally, there were 37 large airports with over 40 million
passengers, more than double the number in 2005.
"This level of growth is unprecedented, particularly since a
majority of the airports in this category are from the typical
mature markets of North America and Europe," the release said.
It said North America experienced a resurgence in air
transport demand, especially at many of its large hubs,
following years of consolidation and capacity discipline by U.S.
airlines. Large airports are benefiting from capacity shifts
where flights are being directed through major connecting hubs.
But the trend toward hubs comes at the expense of smaller
regional airports, which are losing out on traffic, Gittens
noted.
Air cargo grew more weakly than passenger traffic, rising
2.6 percent in total volume during 2015, partly because of
subdued growth in emerging markets and developing economies.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Peter Cooney)