FRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters Life!) - More snow ploughs,
de-icers and staff. Like other airports in Europe, Frankfurt
airport is anxious to avoid a repeat of last winter's snow chaos
when about 5,000 flights were cancelled.
"The orange armada," one member of staff at Germany's
largest airport says proudly as we pass a row of bright orange
snow clearing vehicles lined up at the edge of the Frankurt
airport apron.
Thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports in
Europe last December as heavy snow wreaked havoc on major hubs
like Frankfurt, Amsterdam Schipol and London Heathrow, prompting
criticism of airport operators.
"We've got more snow trains, more de-icing trucks, more
de-icing pads and more staff," Stefan Schulte, the chief
executive of airport operator Fraport , said at the
winter services training offices at Frankfurt airport.
Heathrow operator BAA said earlier this year it
would invest 50 million pounds ($78 million) in better winter
defences after a report criticised its response and Virgin
Atlantic threatened legal action.
"We sat down with airports in Europe and also North America
to discuss what to do," Schulte said. "Even if the winter is
particularly hard, we should be prepared."
He put Fraport's total investment at 20 million euros ($27
million), comprising 5 million for new snow clearing vehicles, 5
million for de-icing equipment, and 10 million in employing an
extra 180 people for its winter team.
The new equipment and 450-person winter team mean two
runways can be cleared at the same time within 30 minutes, down
from 45 minutes last year, Schulte said.
"Of course, the winter's bound to be particularly warm now
and then we'll be annoyed," he added.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
($1 = 0.641 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Paul Casciato)