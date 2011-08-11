(Adds details)

* Q3 net loss 26.77 mln baht vs f'cast 405 mlm profit

* Operating revenue up 31 pct on year as traffic improves

* Shares down after earnings announcement

BANGKOK, Aug 11 Airports of Thailand Pcl (AOT), the country's main airport operator, reported a net loss for its third quarter on Thursday although it was narrower than a year before due to an increase in traffic and a smaller foreign exchange loss.

The result missed a forecast of an average 405 million baht profit from six analysts surveyed by Reuters.

After the annoucement, AOT shares were down 0.6 percent at 43.50 baht at 0730 GMT, while the broad index was 0.25 percent higher.

Majority state-owned AOT, which runs six airports, said in a statement it made a net loss of 26.77 million baht ($0.89 million) in the April-June quarter versus a 516 million baht loss a year earlier.

It posted a nine-month net profit of 2.37 billion baht, up 15 percent from a year earlier.

Third-quarter operating revenue rose 31 percent to 6.9 billion baht due to rising traffic, with an increase in passenger numbers and cargo, while operating expenses increased 16 percent, the statement said.

It posted a foreign exchange loss of 566 million baht, down 23.8 percent from a year earlier.

Analysts said growth in passenger numbers and aircraft movement plus the end of discounts on landing and parking charges in December 2010 had contributed to the narrowing in the loss.

The company's earnings are expected to be better in the high season for tourism in Thailand from September to March.

Shares in Airports of Thailand, valued at about $2.3 billion, have risen 21 percent over the past three months, outperforming a 2 percent fall in the main index. ($1 = 29.80 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)