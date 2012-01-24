(Follows alerts)

Jan 24 Air Products and Chemicals Inc posted an in-line quarterly profit but the industrial gas supplier's revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by weaker volumes.

"Economic growth continued to slow this quarter, depressing volumes and limiting earnings growth," Chief Executive John McGlade said in a statement.

Net profit fell to $292 million, or $1.36 a share, from $296 million, or $1.35 a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $2.42 billion.

Analysts, on an average, expected the company to earn $1.36 a share, on revenue of $2.53 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.