April 24 Industrial gas supplier Air Products and Chemicals Inc posted a dip in second-quarter profit on lower-than-expected volumes, hurt by weak economic conditions in Europe.

Net profit fell to $296 million, or $1.38 a share, from $304.3 million, or $1.39 a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 2.5 percent to $2.34 billion.

"While our volumes were held down by lower demand, we did see positive impact from our pricing efforts and new plants," Chief Executive John McGlade said in a statement. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane) ((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)