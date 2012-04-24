April 24 Industrial gas supplier Air Products
and Chemicals Inc posted a dip in second-quarter profit
on lower-than-expected volumes, hurt by weak economic conditions
in Europe.
Net profit fell to $296 million, or $1.38 a share, from
$304.3 million, or $1.39 a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 2.5 percent to $2.34 billion.
"While our volumes were held down by lower demand, we did
see positive impact from our pricing efforts and new plants,"
Chief Executive John McGlade said in a statement.
