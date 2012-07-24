BRIEF-KKR invests in China's Gambol pet group
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
July 24 Industrial gas supplier Air Products and Chemicals Inc said quarterly profit rose 48 percent as lower costs offset weakness in Europe and Asia.
Profit rose to $484.5 million, or $2.26 per share, in the third quarter from $326.5 million, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $2.34 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery and petrochemical project in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses