FARNBOROUGH, England, July 10 European planemaker Airbus will announce a significant order for its widebody, carbon-composite A350 passenger jet at the Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"This will be a flagship announcement," the source said.

The A350 spans two categories of aircraft, aiming to challenge the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the U.S. company's most profitable plane, the 777 mini-jumbo.

The largest version of the A350 that competes with the 777 has not had a buyer since 2008 and industry sources told Reuters at the weekend that Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific, which already has A350s on order, could help Airbus break the drought. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)