FARNBOROUGH, England, July 10 European
planemaker Airbus will announce a significant order for
its widebody, carbon-composite A350 passenger jet at the
Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
"This will be a flagship announcement," the source said.
The A350 spans two categories of aircraft, aiming to
challenge the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the U.S. company's most
profitable plane, the 777 mini-jumbo.
The largest version of the A350 that competes with the 777
has not had a buyer since 2008 and industry sources told Reuters
at the weekend that Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific,
which already has A350s on order, could help Airbus break the
drought.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)