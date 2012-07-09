FARNBOROUGH, England, July 9 Airbus is
set to announce a partial wing redesign of the A330 at the
Farnborough Airshow to boost the range of the wide-body
passenger jet as Boeing ponders a new competing version
of its 787 Dreamliner, industry sources said on Monday.
The move to edge up the maximum take-off weight was
originally code-named "A330 Ultimate" but the name has been axed
to avoid creating any suggestion that the A330, in service since
the 1990s but selling well, is nearing the end of its career.
The changes to wing design were partially driven by the end
of production of the sister A340 and confirm that Airbus has
decided against a deeper overhaul for the A330 with new engines.
Boeing is drawing up plans for a stretched Dreamliner called
the 787-10 that would in part compete with the A330-300.
