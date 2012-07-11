BRIEF-Thanachart Capital pcl posts FY net profit 6.01 billion baht
* Fy net interest income 28.47 billion baht versus 27.73 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text)
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 China Aircraft Leasing Co has committed to buying 36 of Airbus's A320 passenger jets, the European planemaker said at the Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday.
The deal includes 8 A321 planes, the largest member of the A320 family of aircraft, Airbus said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Fy net interest income 28.47 billion baht versus 27.73 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 net sales 471.6 million Swedish crowns ($52.57 million) versus 467.0 million crowns year ago
* Announce appointment of Justin Lockwood as chief financial officer