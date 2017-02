Fitch Affirms Bank of Scotland's Covered Bonds at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Scotland's (BOS, A+/Stable/F1) GBP7.2 billion equivalent mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bonds' rating is based on BOS's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an unchanged Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU) of six notches and the 87.0% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch giv