* Airbus CEO says working on issues with A350
* Says wings to go from Wales to Toulouse in Oct, not Sept
* Says Airbus won $16.9 bln of business at Farnborough
* Sales chief sticks with A380 sales target
(Recasts with A350, adds more comments)
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 European
planemaker Airbus is sticking to development targets
for its A350 passenger jet after running into problems in
preparing the wings for the first test plane, it said at the
Farnborough Airshow on Thursday.
"We have some issues, but we will continue to work on these
issues. Does it mean that we will announce delays, does it mean
that we don't control the programme? No, that is not what we
mean," Airbus CEO Fabrice Bregier told a news conference.
"We will stick to the line, we will give you transparent
data on this programme," he added.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Airbus had encountered
problems in drilling holes in the wings on its new A350
passenger jet, helping to drive shares in parent EADS
down as analysts were briefed on the topic.
Bregier said the A350 programme would be "challenging to the
end" and it was too early to say what effect a problem with
drilling holes in the wings would have on its planned first test
flight.
"I will never exclude a slight adaptation of the programme,
but if we do have to adapt it, we will communicate it
immediately," he said after announcing Airbus had won business
worth about $16.9 billion at the Farnborough Airshow.
Bregier said the problems with software for the robot that
is supposed to drill the holes meant the wings would now only be
delivered to Toulouse in France from Broughton in Wales for
final assembly in October, rather than September.
The virtual first flight will be completed before the end of
2012, Bregier said, referring to the simulated flight that takes
place on the ground with passengers and crew.
"We will see how this develops, then we will be able to give
you more information on the first flight," Bregier said.
EADS shares were down 0.4 percent in Paris at 1340 GMT.
Airbus also reaffirmed a sales target of 30 A380 superjumbos
for 2012, rowing back from indications on Wednesday that the
target would be a stretch.
"The goal remains 30 aircraft for the year and I think we
will do it," sales chief John Leahy said, adding that the
economic slowdown and concerns over fixing wing cracks on the
plane were obviously weighing on customers' minds.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely and Mark
Potter)