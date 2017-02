FARNBOROUGH, England, July 10 Airbus said Bhutan's national airline Drukair has firmed up an order for an Airbus A319 with sharklet fuel-saving wingtip devices.

Drukair, which has a fleet of just two A319 aircraft, had signed a memorandum of understanding for the plane in February, Airbus said on Tuesday.

