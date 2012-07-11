(Repeats to add AIRSHOW to headline)

FRANKFURT, July 11 Airbus is likely to announce an order for the longer-range A330 plane on Wednesday morning at the Farnborough Airshow, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Airbus announced a makeover for its most profitable long-distance jet on Monday and said it was working on getting a new customer for the plane by the end of the show. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)