FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 Avions de
Transport Regional, an aircraft maker owned by European
aerospace group EADS and Italian company Finmeccanica
, said it had received 24 orders this year.
ATR said on Wednesday it had over 200 aircraft in its
backlog, adding it was now responsible for two thirds of all
regional aircraft to be delivered in the 50-90 seat range.
"Airlines operating in highly buoyant markets such as
Brazil, Indonesia and Russia are currently developing their
short-haul routes ... and ordering (ATR aircraft) in tens,"
chief executive Filippo Bagnato said.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Dan Lalor)