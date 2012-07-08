* Canadian CEO pushes 160-seat version of new CSeries
* AirAsia CEO says continues to discuss 50-plane Airbus
order
* Airbus sales chief says CSeries would not suit AirAsia
By Alan Baldwin
SILVERSTONE, England, July 8 Canada's Bombardier
is in talks with AirAsia about a more
densely packed 160-seat version of its CSeries jet, in a
surprise bid to loosen the stranglehold on Asia's largest
low-cost carrier held by European giant Airbus.
AirAsia founder and Formula One boss Tony Fernandes
discussed the proposal with Bombardier's chief executive Pierre
Beaudoin during preparations for Sunday's British Grand Prix at
Silverstone, the two company leaders told Reuters on the eve of
the Farnborough Airshow.
"We've got Pierre Beaudoin as a guest of mine. He's brought
us a very interesting product for a 160-seat Bombardier and
we're looking at that," Fernandes said.
Bombardier wants to break into the lower end of the jet
market dominated by Airbus and Boeing but has so far
concentrated on appetite for aircraft up to 130 seats. The
160-seater would be a denser configuration of its CS300
aircraft.
Asked how optimistic he was of breaking a record run of
Airbus orders by Fernandes, Beaudoin told Reuters, "He had no
choice before, but now he has a better product to look at."
But, speaking to Reuters in his Caterham team motorhome in
the rainy Silverstone paddock, Fernandes said talks were also
continuing with Airbus over the purchase of at least 50 more
A320 jets as the two sporting and aerospace events overlap.
"Whether we can finalise it by Farnborough I'm not sure
because there's quite a lot to be done. Airbus is coming to see
me. The clock's against them to try... and I've got to get
board approval," Fernandes said.
The potential new $4 billion Airbus order, first reported by
Reuters in May, concerns the current edition of
the 150-seat A320. AirAsia is interested in more of the jets as
it waits for the more efficient A320neo which is being developed
for 2015. It placed a record 200-jet order for these last year.
Asked about the deal's volume, Fernandes said, "I still
think we need 100. But we'd probably do 50 and 50 options."
AirAsia is not talking to Boeing, he added.
Airbus declined to comment.
'WE ARE NOT BAIT'
Fernandes entered Formula One in 2010 as principal of Lotus
Racing, a team that has twice changed its name and now races as
Caterham - the niche British-based sportscar maker Fernandes
purchased after falling out with Lotus Group.
The racetrack summit between Fernandes and Beaudoin suggests
Bombardier is still nipping at the heels of the two largest
planemakers, despite failing so far to make significant inroads
into their core single-aisle markets.
Its efforts to snag one of Airbus's most important clients
come as the European planemaker is itself locked in a deepening
market share battle with Boeing.
Airbus moved swiftly to dismiss the Bombardier threat.
"I do not see how a CSeries aircraft would economically fit
into the AirAsia fleet," sales chief John Leahy told Reuters.
Fernandes would not say whether any deals could be completed
at Farnborough but said he would visit the July 9-15 event to
pick up an airline award and announce a components deal.
AirAsia targets growth in Indonesia and particularly Japan.
Bombardier dismissed any suggestions that AirAsia, one of
Airbus's largest customers, was using the CSeries or the timing
of the sports and aerospace calendars to lower the Airbus price.
"We are not concerned about being used as bait - on the
contrary, we are being seen as a lower risk alternative to the
A320 family," Benjamin Boehm, vice president of Bombardier
Commercial Aircraft, said in a telephone interview.
The 160-seat proposal brings Bombardier into the middle of a
market well defended by Airbus and Boeing, but the Canadian firm
continues to see 130 as the sweet spot for its new aircraft.
"We compete with the A319. So it's a shorter version of the
A320 and this is where we have a real competitive advantage,"
Beaudoin said.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Erica
Billingham)