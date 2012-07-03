* Farnborough Airshow offers gauge of industry's health
* One or two orders for C-Series jet are possible
* Most airlines waiting in wings for C-Series first flight
By Nicole Mordant and Susan Taylor
July 3 Bombardier Inc is likely to bag
only a handful of small orders for its brand-new C-Series jet at
the upcoming Farnborough Airshow as most prospective customers
hold off until they see how the untested plane performs in its
first flight.
Bombardier, the world's No. 3 plane maker, has said it will
test fly the 110- to 149-seat aircraft by year-end, an event
that will give a glimpse into whether it can meet its
development timetable as well as its efficiency and performance
promises.
"Airlines that are willing to commit have done so already,
and those that are interested want to see that milestone," said
Scott Rattee, an aviation sector analyst at Stonecap Securities.
Bombardier may be able to nail down a C-Series order or two
at Farnborough, but Rattee said he "wouldn't expect a flurry" .
Large industry events, such as the Farnborough and Paris
air shows, are traditionally venues for big order announcements
from airlines and plane makers, notably industry giants Airbus
Inc and Boeing Co.
Farnborough runs for a week in July every two years and
draws thousands of aviation executives, analysts, journalists
and other aerospace buffs to an exhibition held at an airfield
in southeast England. This year the show starts on July 9.
"Everybody goes to these shows to gauge the health of the
cycle," said Alex Hamilton, an analyst at EarlyBird Capital.
"The expectation is, if you're going to have good orders, that's
where you're going to announce them."
Montreal-based Bombardier has always said that it announces
orders when they land instead of saving them for air shows. A
case in point is NetJets' recent $7.3 billion mega order for
Bombardier business jets, announced less than a month before
Farnborough.
"I don't have a whole lot of expectations and I would say,
from the stock price; the market doesn't either," said
Morningstar analyst Neal Dihora of big orders at the show.
Bombardier shares have slumped more than 40 percent in the
past 12 months on a gloomy outlook for its aerospace unit. In
March, the company said that plane deliveries will dip in 2012
and aerospace profit margins would be weaker than expected.
ORDERS SLOW
Orders for the C-Series, the Canadian company's biggest
plane yet and first attempt to compete head on with smaller
aircraft made by Boeing and Airbus, have been slow.
Some 18 months from launch, Bombardier has only seven
customers and 138 firm orders, less than half of the 300 it
wants by the late 2013 launch date.
Analysts want to see a longer customer list to reduce the
fallout from any cancellations and so that airlines ordering the
planes have less clout when it comes to pressing Bombardier for
discounts.
"I'm not going to be disappointed if it's only 15 or 20
airplanes. I'm not going to say that I want Airbus-type monster
orders. I want to see more different customers continue to want
to buy (the) C-Series," Dihora said.
The company and some analysts who follow its fortunes are
not overly concerned.
"If you think about critical orders at this point, some more
C-Series orders would be nice. But I think it's more important
that the aircraft development program stays reasonably on
track," said PI Financial analyst Chris Murray.
"As the confidence builds that their expectations for
delivery are real, orders should come," he said.
The aviation industry is littered with aircraft development
timetable and cost blowouts, so much so that market watchers are
very skeptical that newly designed planes can be on time and
within budget.
Bombardier promises that the C-Series' operating costs will
be 15 percent lower than those of similar aircraft, and its fuel
burn 20 percent lower, claims that are as yet untested.
The longer-range, single-aisle C-Series is Bombardier's
ambitious $3.4 billion attempt to boost the company's flagging
commercial aircraft sales in a market where demand for smaller
planes is shrinking.
The C-Series portfolio includes the 110-seater CS100 and the
130-seater CS300. Configured differently, the CS300 can seat up
to 149 passengers.
Bombardier has indicated that it expects C-Series orders to
come in ahead of its first flight, said National Bank Financial
analyst Cameron Doerksen, "and Farnborough would be the most
obvious forum.
"We therefore believe that one or two orders are a distinct
possibility," Doerksen said in a note to clients.
The C-Series came up empty-handed at Farnborough two years
ago. At last year's Paris Air Show, which is held in alternate
years to Farnborough, it secured firm orders for at least 20
C-Series jets worth more than $1.2 billion at list prices.
ORDERS FOR OTHER PLANES
Bombardier could also get some orders for its CRJ regional
jets and Q400 turboprops at Farnborough, Doerksen said.
Still, he does not expect that potential big orders from
U.S. airlines including Delta Air Lines or bankrupt
American Airlines will materialize until later this year or next
year.
Similarly, Bombardier could win some orders for business
jets, a market it dominates, but they would pale in comparison
to the massive order it got in June from NetJets, a private
jet-sharing company owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc.
But it is the C-Series that Bombardier watchers will have
their eyes on.
Although most think the company did a good job identifying a
possible gap in the market, the jet could still be a tough sell.
Trying to wrest market share from industry heavyweights won't be
easy, said EarlyBird Capital analyst Hamilton.
"The financial might of Airbus and Boeing is much greater,"
he said. "I don't know if that's someone you want to compete
with."
(Editing by Frank McGurty; and Peter Galloway)