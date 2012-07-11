(Adds quotes from interview, background)
* LauncherOne business to put small satellites into orbit
* Branson says service one-third of the price of rivals
* Expected to debut in 2016
By Irene Koltz
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 Flamboyant British
businessman Richard Branson, whose Virgin empire has encompassed
airlines, music stores, mobile phones and condoms, is turning
his hand to launching satellites.
The serial entrepreneur and part-time daredevil, who is
already working on taking passengers into suborbital space, said
on Wednesday the carrier jet for those commercial flights would
double up as an aerial platform for launching small satellites.
Fresh from kite surfing across the English Channel, Branson
took the stage at the Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday to unveil
LauncherOne, a companion satellite-launching business to Virgin
Galactic's passenger suborbital spaceflight service.
"I believe this new vehicle will create a long-overdue
shakeup of the whole satellite industry, disrupting current
norms and limitations in exactly the way SpaceShipTwo has for
human space travel and space-based science research," he said.
Virgin Galactic has taken deposits from 529 people for rides
on SpaceShipTwo, which cost $200,000.
The six-passenger, two-pilot spaceship, currently undergoing
testing, is based on Scaled Composites' prototype SpaceShipOne,
which clinched the $10 million Ansari X Prize in 2004 for the
first privately-funded human spaceflights.
Branson, 61, said he plans to fly with his two children on
the first operational SpaceShipTwo flight next year.
Like SpaceShipTwo, LauncherOne will be flown into the air
beneath a carrier jet and released. Once separated, the
vehicle's rocket engine will fire to carry it into space.
SpaceShipTwo passengers will experience of few minutes of
weightlessness and see the curve of Earth set against the
blackness of space before returning back through the atmosphere.
NASA's first two manned spaceflights in 1961, by Alan Shepard
and Virgil "Gus" Grissom, were similar suborbital flights.
ONE-THIRD OF THE PRICE
LauncherOne, which is designed for cargo only, will be able
to put satellites weighing up to 500 pounds into orbit for less
than $10 million.
"We can do it for about one-third of the price of anybody
else," Branson told Reuters. "That makes us believe there's a
big market that will move from their current suppliers, and
we'll create a whole new market. There's lots of people who
would love to put satellites up for lots of different reasons,
but it's just been prohibitively expensive in the past."
Virgin Galactic president George Whitesides said four
companies, including Planetary Resources, a newly unveiled
venture to build and fly privately-funded space telescopes, have
put down deposits for LauncherOne flights.
Initially, both SpaceShipTwo and LauncherOne missions will
be staged from Spaceport America, a new commercial spaceport in
New Mexico.
"One of the advantages of this is we can have them based at
different parts of the world. We may build a spaceport in Abu
Dhabi. Sweden wants to build a spaceport and there are other
places as well," Branson said.
Virgin Galactic's initial fleet includes five spaceships and
three White Knight carrier aircraft.
LauncherOne, a two-stage liquid-fueled rocket being
developed by The Spaceship Company (TSC) of Mojave, Calif., is
expected to debut in 2016. TSC is a partnership of Virgin
Galactic and Mojave, Calif.-based Scaled Composites, a
subsidiary of Northrop Grumman.
(Editing Mark Potter)