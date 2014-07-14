FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 Leasing company AerCap said it was exercising options for an additional 50 Airbus single-aisle A320neo planes, in its first major order since it took over peer ILFC.

The new batch of A320neos will be delivered from 2019, and a choice of engine will be made at a later date.

The order is worth around $5.1 billion at list prices.

AerCap also said it would look at the A330neo, launched by Airbus on Monday.

"Like all of our airplanes, if we see the right airplane, the right economics and the right demand, then we will move," Philip Scruggs, president and chief commercial officer of Aercap, told journalists.

"I think there's going to be a slew of orders for the plane," AerCap Chief Investment Officer Edward O'Byrne told Reuters.

