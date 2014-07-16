FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 Air Mauritius
gave a small boost to the Airbus A350 jet on
Wednesday, placing an order for six of the long range, widebody
planes as it battles competition from Middle East rivals.
Air Mauritius said it had signed a tentative deal to buy
four A350-900 planes from Airbus and would lease two from lessor
AerCap to replace its six A340 planes.
The deal for the four new planes being ordered is worth
around $1.2 billion at list prices.
Dubai-based airline Emirates had last month cancelled an
order for 70 A350 planes in a setback to Airbus. The first of
the new jets is due to be delivered to Qatar Airways at the end
of this year.
Air Mauritius Chief Executive Andries Viljoen said the
airline was being put in a challenging position by Emirates,
which announced earlier this month it would be launching double
daily flights using the A380 superjumbo to the island nation.
Air Mauritius has been undergoing a two-year turnaround plan
and for the year to end-March reported a profit of 8 million
euros ($10.8 million). It also achieved this week a target of
improving its rating from airline reviewer Skytrax to 4 stars
from 3 stars.
"Our next major project is the review of our shorthaul
routes and fleets," Viljoen added.
($1 = 0.7390 Euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)