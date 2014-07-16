FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 Planemaker Airbus is testing out improvements to the doors on its A380 superjumbo after incidents mainly involving noise during flights, and expects the upgrade to be approved in the autumn, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The upgrades to the door seal and the coverplates also come after one incident when a plane had to be diverted after a measurable fall in cabin pressure as a result of the issue.

The new seals and coverplates can be seen onboard a test A380 at the Farnborough Airshow.

An Airbus spokesman said the company expected the fix would be approved in the autumn and it would then be fitted to planes rolling off the production line from 2015.

"It's a comfort issue, not a safety issue," the spokesman told Reuters at the show.

Earlier, a German broadcaster reported that checking all the doors would mean the A380 programme reaching break-even later than expected.

A spokesman said it was unclear how much it would cost but said the planemaker was "well on track" to reach breakeven on the A380 in 2015 as planned. It will not affect the group's plans to deliver 30 of the aircraft each year, he added. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)