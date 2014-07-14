PARIS, July 14 European planemaker Airbus confirmed on Monday that it would sell revamped versions of its A330 wide-body jet powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and offering 14 percent fuel savings.

Deliveries of the A330neo will start in the fourth quarter of 2017, Airbus said in a statement.

Development costs for the A330neo will be incurred from 2015 to 2017 with an impact of around 70 basis points on the group's 2015 return-on-sales target, Airbus said.

"However, we have a very good business case and the A330neo, once in service, will continue to significantly contribute to our group's earnings," Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders said in the statement. (Reporting by James Regan, editing by Louise Heavens)