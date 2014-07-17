FARNBOROUGH, England, July 17 Airbus expects to win at least one order from the Middle East for a revamped version of its twin-aisle A330 jet before the end of the year, its sales chief said on Thursday.

The planemaker closed the Farnborough Airshow taking place this week with total orders and commitments for 496 aircraft, including 121 for the A330neo, which was launched on Monday.

"I certainly see a home for the A330neo in the Middle East," sales chief John Leahy said when asked whether an airline such as Etihad could be interested in the jet.

The head of the planemaker, Fabrice Bregier, said it was too early to say how many of the new planes could be produced a month. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)