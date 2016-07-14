UPDATE 1-Indonesia c.bank to use variable rates for auctions starting Feb 1
* C.bank to accept bids in auctions instead of offering fixed ones
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company, a Kuwait-based aircraft leasing firm, said on Thursday that it changed an existing order for 10 Airbus A320neos to instead take 10 of the planemaker's larger A321neo jets.
The new contract was signed at the Farnborough Airshow on Thursday and is part of an overall agreement which ALAFCO signed in 2012 for 85 A320neos. (Reporting by Sarah Young and Tim Hepher, Editing by Paul Sandle)
* C.bank to accept bids in auctions instead of offering fixed ones
OSLO, Jan 31 Norway's central bank will keep unchanged its daily sale of foreign currency in February, it said on Tuesday.
ANKARA, Jan 31 Turkey's central bank governor signalled on Tuesday that its unorthodox steps to manage sharp falls in the lira currency were working and would continue until the inflation outlook shows a significant improvement.