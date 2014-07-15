FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 U.S. planemaker
Boeing on Tuesday said a consortium led by British
defence company BAE Systems would provide the flight
control system electronics for its new 777X jet.
BAE said it would work with U.S. company Rockwell Collins
to provide the systems which will manage the new, more
fuel-efficient aircraft's high lift and folding wingtips amongst
other things.
The two firms are the incumbent suppliers to Boeing for some
of the electronics systems on the 777 platform already flying.
The 777X is the latest version of Boeing's best-selling
widebody jet, a so-called mini-jumbo, which carries a list price
of up to $320 million. Production of the 777X is due to start in
2017 with first delivery targeted for 2020.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)