China's Donghai Airlines has announced an intent to buy 30 Boeing (BA.N) aircraft worth more than $4 billion (£3 billion) at list prices, the planemaker said on Monday.

The purchase agreement comprises 25 Boeing 737 MAX 8 narrowbody planes and five 787-9 widebody aircraft, Boeing said.

In 2013 the Shenzhen-based airline ordered 15 current generation 737s and 10 of the re-engined and upgraded 737 MAX 8 variant as it moved into passenger services.

"We will accelerate our fleet expansion plan to satisfy the rapidly growing air travel market and help build our home base Shenzhen as the transportation hub in southern China," Wong Cho-Bau, the airline's chairman, said in the statement.

