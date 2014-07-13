LONDON, July 13 Boeing is studying a new minor
model of its best-selling 737 passenger jet with 11 extra seats
aimed especially at low-cost carriers, the head of its
planemaking division said.
The new variant will hold 200 passengers which is 11 more
than the company's most popular narrowbody model, Boeing
Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner said.
The company does not see any immediate risks of a downturn
in the aircraft market, he told journalists on the eve of the
Farnborough Airshow.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)