FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 U.S. planemaker
Boeing said it was comfortable with its range of aircraft
when asked about the impact of European rival Airbus
and its high-profile announcement that it would revamp its A330
jet.
"We are very comfortable with our product line up in terms
of efficiency and what value we bring to the market place,"
Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief executive Ray Conner said at a
press conference at the Farnborough Airshow on Monday.
"I feel comfortable that we have the right machine in every
market segment."
He also said Boeing expected demand for cargo aircraft to
pick up as it gave an upbeat assessment of future demand for
planes.
Airbus kicked off the Farnborough Airshow on Monday with
confirmation it would sell revamped versions of its A330
wide-body jet powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines
and offering 14 percent fuel savings.
