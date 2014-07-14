* Boeing comfortable with efficiency, value of fleet vs
Airbus
* Says Boeing 787 family of planes more efficient than
A330neo
By Sarah Young
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 U.S. planemaker
Boeing said its range of aircraft meant it was
well-placed to compete in the latest stage of a long-haul battle
against European rival Airbus, which earlier stole the
limelight with a plan to revamp its A330 jet.
Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief executive Ray Conner said
he was "looking forward" to the heightened contest when asked
about Airbus's revamp plan on the opening day of the Farnborough
Airshow on Monday.
"We are very comfortable with our product line in terms of
efficiency and in terms of value we bring to the market place,"
Conner said at a press conference. "I feel comfortable that we
have the right machine in every single market segment."
Airbus kicked off the Farnborough Airshow with confirmation
it would sell revamped versions of its A330 wide-body jet
powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and offering 14
percent fuel savings.
The revamp looks set to intensify the contest between the
two planemakers for up to $250 billion of orders at the core of
the long-haul jet market.
The upgraded A330, called an A330neo, is Airbus's attempt to
prolong the life of its profitable twin-aisle jet, as the
European company tries to preserve market share against Boeing's
much newer 787 Dreamliner.
Analysts said Airbus's revamp plan followed poor sales of
its A350-800 - the minnow of the next-generation A350 family -
whose development looks set to be halted or suspended as a
result.
"I congratulate them on making that decision, on moving away
from the A350-800 which is, what, they essentially, I guess are
doing, and going back to the kind of re-engine scenario that
they had in 2004, but there's no way their plane is much better
than ours," Conner said.
Both Boeing and Airbus have clashed over the weight and
efficiency of their jets in the 250- to 300-seat segment of the
jetliner market.
Conner championed the efficiency of Boeing's 787 family of
aircraft, saying that higher performance meant the contest was
not just about purchase price, as he defended Boeing's offering
against the cheaper A330neo.
"I don't really care what is said, this is really the most
efficient airplane family around," he said of the 787 group of
aircraft.
Air Lease Corp, which on Monday became the launch customer
for the A330neo, said the only way Boeing could respond was by
making 787-9 production costs more efficient, and delivering
more flexibility to the operators that do not require all of the
payload range capability of the 787-9.
"I don't believe they can close the pricing gap because the
A330 is a mature programme, most of the development costs have
already been absorbed and it's a relatively minor step up
compared to building a new airplane," Air Lease Chairman and
Chief Executive Steven Udvar-Hazy said at the show.
Boeing's Conner also said that the company expected demand
for cargo aircraft to pick up as he gave an upbeat assessment of
future demand for planes.
Boeing, Conner added, is in talks with Dubai's Emirates
carrier regarding its 747-8 aircraft.
"We're still in discussions with Emirates today. That's
going to go on for a while I'm sure so I can't say that we're
close, I can't say that we're far away. We're still working at
it," he said.
Emirates said in June it was not interested in the 467-seat
747-8, despite a report of talks between Boeing and the airline.
