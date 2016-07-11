July 11 China's Xiamen Airlines has signed a
memorandum of understanding (MOU) to buy up to 30 Boeing
737 MAX 200 airplanes worth $3.39 billion at list prices, the
U.S. planemaker said on Monday.
The China Southern Airlines subsidiary plans to
use the aircraft for its low-cost units in mainland China,
Boeing said.
The deal is subject to approval of Xiamen Airlines and China
Southern boards and the Chinese government, it said.
Separately, the airline signed a $980 million deal with CFM
International for engines for the planes.
CFM International is a joint venture between the aerospace
arm of General Electric and Snecma, a subsidiary of
French firm Safran.
The 737 MAX 200 is based on the 737 MAX 8, which itself is
the re-engined and upgraded variant of the popular Boeing 737.
The MAX 200 variant can seat up to 200 passengers, 11 more
than the usual low-cost airline configuration, allowing carriers
to reduce their operating costs and increase revenue.
Xiamen Airlines operates an all-Boeing fleet of more than
140 aircraft including six 787s, 130 current generation 737s and
four 757s. It plans to expand its fleet to 200 aircraft by the
end of the decade.
(Reporting by Siva Govindasamy in Singapore; editing by Jason
Neely)