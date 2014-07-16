By Jason Neely
| FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16
train maker Bombardier has expanded to four from one
its range of Q400 NextGen turboprop regional airliners including
an 86-seat version as it aims to bolster sales in emerging
markets, a top company executive said on Wednesday.
Bombardier's 74-seat Q400 has been popular on North American
routes for more than a decade but with the addition of three new
variants the Montreal-based company aims to compete better
globally with rival maker ATR, which is a partnership between
Airbus Group and Alenia Aermacchi.
"We've had to adjust because we were not successful in
emerging markets," Guy Hachey, president of Bombardier
Aerospace, told Reuters in an interview at the Farnborough
Airshow.
He said while Bombardier models offered more seating, higher
speeds and the advantage of an auxiliary power unit (APU)
allowing gate boarding with the engines shut down, ATR's lower
prices were helping it draw emerging market customers.
"In the developed markets we've done extremely well, however
in the emerging markets we get killed," Hachey said. "So what
we've done is we've developed different variants of the Q400."
The three new variants include a dual-class configuration,
the 86-seater which Thai carrier Nok Air has ordered, and a
"Combi" which takes seating down to 50 but bolsters
revenue-generating cargo space for less busy passenger routes.
"Up to 90 seats in turboprops is going to be a very good
segment," Hachey said, while noting the Combi version could help
carriers on thinner routes.
The company, which celebrated its 500th Q400 deal on
Wednesday, expects the industry to see demand for 5,600 aircraft
in the 60-99-seat range over the next 20 years.
It expects the global fleet to double in this market
segment, with demand evenly split between turboprops such as the
Q400 and large regional jets.
