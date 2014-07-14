FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 The head of
planemaker Airbus predicted up to 100 orders for the newly
launched A330neo at the Farnborough Airshow and gave the
clearest indication so far that the decision to upgrade the jet
would trigger a halt to development of the A350-800.
"Two digits, maybe three digits," Chief Executive Fabrice
Bregier said when asked by journalists how may orders Airbus
would be able to gather this week.
He said the A330neo and larger A350-900 would meet the needs
of the market and predicted that remaining customers for the
A350-800 would convert to one of those models, adding however
that it was "up to the market to decide".
Reuters reported on Sunday that Airbus would launch the
revamped jet with close to 100 order commitments.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)