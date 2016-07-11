LONDON, July 11 British Prime Minister David Cameron announced a new partnership with Boeing on Monday, involving a contract to buy nine new P8 maritime patrol aircraft, additional aerospace research and development spending and new jobs in Britain.

"Boeing and the Government intend to work together to build a new 100-million-pound ($129 million) P-8A operational support and training base at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, creating more than 100 new jobs," Cameron's office said in a statement ahead of his visit to the Farnborough air show.

The statement said Boeing had confirmed it would create 2,000 new jobs in Britain and increase its research and development spending, although no further details were given about those elements of the partnership.

Separately, the statement announced a further 365 million pounds' ($471 million) worth of aerospace research and development, to be jointly funded by industry and the government.

"These are part of the work of the Aerospace Growth Partnership which will publish a new strategy at Farnborough setting out plans to maintain the UK aerospace sector's leading position," the statement said.

"This includes a new supply chain competitiveness charter signed by 11 major companies across the aerospace sector."

Cameron was quoted as saying: "Whatever uncertainties our country faces, I want the message to go out loud and clear: the UK will continue to lead the world in both civil and defence aerospace."

($1 = 0.7741 pounds) ($1 = 0.7745 pounds) (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton)