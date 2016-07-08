RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 8 The Canadian government talked to five potential bidders on Thursday to map out the next steps in its long-delayed effort to replace its aging fleet of CF-18 fighter jets built by Boeing, industry and government officials said on Friday.

Evan Koronewski, spokesman for the Canadian Department of National Defence, said the government would assess its options over the summer, in part to determine if Canada still needed to purchase the 65 fighter jets initially planned.

Industry sources said representatives of Boeing, Dassault <AVMD.PA, Eurofighter, Lockheed Martin and Saab took part in a conference call with Canadian agencies on Thursday.

Koronewski said the government would weigh up issues such as costs, delivery times, readiness, interoperability with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and benefits to the Canadian economy.

Boeing has lobbied hard to sell Canada its F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, which is nearing the end of production, instead of the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet that was backed by the previous Conservative government.

Canada paid to help develop the F-35, and many Canadian firms produce parts for the plane, but those orders could disappear if Ottawa buys a rival jet, since countries that order jets are entitled to industrial participation on the programme.

Canada's new Liberal government vowed during its successful election campaign to ban the F-35 from a new competition, though officials have since softened their stance amid warnings from Lockheed it could take nearly $1 billion in orders from Canadian firms elsewhere if Ottawa pulled out of the programme.

Thursday's call was seen as a sign that Canada would open the competition to all potential bidders, but few details were immediately available.

"We believe this is a positive first step to an open competition and Lockheed Martin remains confident that the F-35 is the best and most affordable solution to meet Canada's operational fighter capability gap now and future fighter requirements as well," Lockheed spokesman Joe LaMarca told Reuters.

Lockheed, which is showcasing the F-35 at two UK air shows this week and next, is confident the F-35 could win in an open competition. The cost of the jets has also come down considerably since bids were initially submitted to the previous Conservative government.

Lockheed officials say the F-35 will cost around $85 million, including an engine, in 2019.

Boeing argues it can supply its Super Hornets at a more competitive price. It is also offering Canadian firms work on its commercial jets if Ottawa decides to buy the F/A-18E/F.

Boeing had no immediate comment on Thursday's meeting with the Canadian government. (Editing by Mark Potter)