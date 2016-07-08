(Adds comments from 2nd Canadian official, clarifies Dassault
did not take part in call)
By Tim Hepher and Andrea Shalal
RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 8 Canada talked to
potential bidders on Thursday to map out next steps in a
protracted effort to replace an aging fleet of CF-18 fighter
jets built by Boeing, industry and government officials
said on Friday.
Defence ministry spokesman Evan Koronewski said Ottawa
would assess its options over the summer, in part to determine
if Canada needed to purchase all 65 jets it initially planned.
Representatives of Boeing, Eurofighter, Lockheed
Martin and Saab took part in a conference
call with Canadian agencies on Thursday, a second government
spokesman said.
France's Dassault did not take part but expressed
interest in meeting with Canadian officials next week at the
Farnborough International Airshow outside London, he said.
Koronewski said the government would consider issues such as
cost, delivery times, readiness, interoperability with North
American Aerospace Defense Command and economic benefits.
Boeing wants Canada to buy its F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, which
is nearing the end of production, instead of the Lockheed F-35
fighter that was backed by the previous Conservative government.
Canada paid to help develop the F-35, and many Canadian
firms produce parts for the plane, but those orders could
disappear if Ottawa opts for a rival, since countries that order
jets are entitled to industrial participation in the program.
Canada's ruling Liberals government vowed during the 2015
election campaign to ban the F-35 from a new competition, though
officials have since softened their stance. Lockheed has said it
could shift nearly $1 billion in orders from Canadian firms if
Ottawa quit the program.
Lockheed, which is showcasing the F-35 at two British air
shows this month, welcomed Thursday's call.
"We believe this is a positive first step to an open
competition and Lockheed Martin remains confident that the F-35
is the best and most affordable solution," said Lockheed
spokesman Joe LaMarca.
Lockheed says it believes the plane could win in an open
competition given its stealthy characteristics and a drop in
costs since bids were initially submitted.
Lockheed officials say the F-35 will cost around $85
million, including an engine, in 2019.
Boeing argues its Super Hornets would cost less, and is also
offering Canadian firms work on its commercial jets if Ottawa
decides to buy the F/A-18E/F.
"Boeing stands ready to support the government of Canada's
consultation process," said a spokeswoman.
Boeing has over the past five years awarded Canadian
companies $6 billion in direct contracts, the spokesman added.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Cynthia Osterman)