FARNBOROUGH, England, July 13 The chief
executive of engine maker CFM International expects another
record year for engine orders, after the company achieved a best
in 2013.
"When we see the number of orders already achieved at this
time of year and when we compare this figure with the previous
year ... then we are about to achieve another record year in
2014," Jean-Paul Ebanga told journalists at an event ahead of
the Farnborough air show, which runs from July 14-20.
CFM, a joint venture between Safran and GE,
has garnered orders for 2,071 engines so far in 2014 to the end
of June, driven by its new Leap engine for the Airbus
A320neo and the Boeing 737 Max narrow-body planes.
It last year pulled in orders for 2,723 engines.
It earlier reported it had been picked by American Airlines
Group to provide engines for 100 Airbus A320neo jets the
airline has on order, in a deal worth $2.6 billion at list
prices.
