FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 Chinese low-cost
airline 9 Air has placed an order for CFM International engines
worth $3.7 billion at list prices, including spare engines and a
long-term service agreement, French aerospace group Safran
said on Wednesday.
CFM, a joint venture between Safran and General Electric
, will supply LEAP-1B engines to power 30 Boeing
737 MAX aircraft and CFM56-7B engines to power 20
Next-Generation 737s, Safran said at the Farnborough Airshow.
CFM will also guarantee maintenance costs for all 105
LEAP-1B and CFM56-7B engines on a dollar-per-engine-flight-hour
basis as part of the deal with 9 Air, which is a unit of Juneyao
Airlines.
The LEAP-1B, which is the sole powerplant for the Boeing 737
MAX, began ground testing last month.
