July 14 Embraer SA, the world's third
largest commercial planemaker, booked its strongest commercial
deliveries in two years and rebuilt its order book with a 50-jet
deal on Monday, lifting shares to an all-time high.
At the Farnborough International Airshow in England, U.S.
regional operator Trans States Holdings ordered Embraer's
next-generation E-175 aircraft for delivery beginning in 2020,
with options for 50 more jets, worth $2.4 billion at list
prices.
Embraer shares rose as much as 5 percent to a record
intraday high on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.
Solid second-quarter indicators also bolstered the stock, as
Embraer reported delivering 29 regional jets in the period, up
from 22 commercial planes in April-June 2013. It was the
strongest quarter for Embraer's regional jets since the 35
aircraft delivered in the second quarter of 2012.
The results highlighted a solid outlook for Embraer's
commercial jet business, reinforced by a positive 20-year
forecast also released on Monday. Regional jets have ceded
ground in Embraer's portfolio to business aviation and defense
contracting, but still contribute just over 50 percent of its
revenue.
The Brazilian planemaker has dominated regional jet orders
in recent years after a long-running rivalry with Canada's
Bombardier Inc, which has shifted its focus to the
larger CSeries aircraft in a bid to take on Boeing Co and
Airbus Group.
New competitors from Japan, Russia and China are likely to
challenge Embraer's supremacy in the 70- to 130-seat segment,
which is seen reaching 6,250 deliveries over the next 20 years.
Only 56 percent of those new planes will be needed to
replace aging aircraft, while 44 percent represent market
growth, according to Embraer's 2014-2033 industry forecast.
Trans States Holdings controls Compass Airlines, GoJet
Airlines and Trans States Airlines, which operate regional
routes for U.S. carriers including United Continental Holdings
Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc.
