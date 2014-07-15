(Adds CEO comments, background)
By Sarah Young
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 A contract to
develop an advanced form of radar for the four nation-backed
Eurofighter Typhoon jet should be signed later this year,
Eurofighter's CEO said, raising hopes that the fighter could
secure further orders.
Radar issues contributed to the Eurofighter consortium
losing out on a $20 billion deal to sell 126 jets to India in
2012 and experts have said that equipping the new radar system
to the fighters would help sell more of them.
The consortium of Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain, have
funded the initial development of the advanced radar, called
E-scan, but a new contract is needed to ready the product so it
can start to be fitted onto the fighter jets.
"We are extremely confident that this is going to be more or
less before year end," Eurofighter chief executive Alberto
Gutierrez said of the contract at a press conference at the
Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday.
The contract would take the E-Scan radar to full
development, Gutierrez said, adding that it would precede
further contracts from the four nations to buy the product.
Typhoon, which is produced by BAE Systems, Airbus
and Finmeccanica, has to date received orders
from Saudi Arabia and Oman but suffered a major blow last year
when United Arab Emirates quit talks over a possible 6 billion
pound order.
With its extended range, faster tracking and multiple
targeting, the new radar could be on jets in frontline use
within two years.
E-scan radar has been developed by the Euroradar group, on
which Selex, the defence electronics unit of Italy's
Finmeccanica, is a major contractor.
Britain has already signalled its intention to back the
project, awarding BAE Systems a 72 million pound ($123 million)
contract to test and derisk the E-scan radar development for its
fleet of Typhoons.
The contract formed part of the 300 million pounds set aside
by the UK government to fund existing programmes from its 1.1
billion investment in defence announced on Monday.
Compared with M-scan, or mechanically scanning radars that
have to physically move to detect objects, E-scan or
electronically scanning radars are fixed and tend to operate
much faster as they can move their beams electronically.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)