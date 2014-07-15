FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 U.S. military
officials have approved a limited flight clearance for the
Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets that mandates
engine inspections and certain flight restrictions, while an
investigation continues into a massive engine failure that
grounded the entire fleet, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby said U.S.
officials remained hopeful that the F-35 could make its
international debut at the Farnborough air show, but no decision
had been made.
"This information is an encouraging step, but no final
decision has been made at this time," Kirby said in a statement.
"Safety remains the overriding priority."
