July 15 British carrier Flybe said on
Tuesday it had signed a services agreement with Bombardier Inc
, making the Canadian planemaker's Q400 the 'aircraft
of choice' for Flybe's UK branded business.
Under the deal, Bombardier will undertake an enhancement
programme to make Flybe's current 45-strong Q400 fleet one of
the "most operationally efficient regional fleets in the world,"
said the budget airline, whose investors include billionaire
financier George Soros.
"Any decisions regarding incremental capacity deployment in
the UK will see the Bombardier Q400 aircraft play an integral
role," Flybe Chief Executive Saad Hammad said in a statement.
